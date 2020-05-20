Ohio House passes domestic violence bill named after Aisha Fraser

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio House of Representatives passed Aisha’s Law on Wednesday, named after Shaker Heights teacher Aisha Fraser, who was murdered by her ex-husband. The bill now moves to the Ohio Senate for consideration.

Aisha’s Law would change how law enforcement responds to domestic violence cases, and creates more protections for victims in extreme risk and lethal situations.

Fraser, 45, was stabbed to death at a home in Shaker Heights on Nov. 17, 2018. Her ex-husband and former Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Lance Mason pleaded guilty to her murder and was sentenced to life in prison.

“I was asked once if I thought that because Aisha’s murderer had formerly been a judge and a state legislator if that would make it harder to pass Aisha’s Law. My response then resounds in me today, and that is, no one is above the law. His previous titles remain irrelevant,” said Rep. Janine Boyd (D-Cleveland Heights), in a news release on Wednesday.

“He was a person who tortured his children by brutalizing their mother in front of them. He ultimately murdered her leaving them without a mother or father, and leaving her parents and entire community devastated and heartbroken.”

Boyd and Minority Leader Emilia Strong Sykes (D-Akron) said the passing of the bill comes at a time with increased domestic violence cases during the state’s stay-at-home order. The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in prolonged isolation for domestic violence victims.

