Ohio House passes bill getting rid of concealed carry permit requirements

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio House of Representatives voted on proposed legislation Wednesday that eliminates a permit requirement for Ohioans concealing a carried firearm in the state.

By a vote of 57-35, the House passed Senate Bill 215, after it moved through the House Government Oversight Committee Tuesday.

The bill would also make it so carriers do not have to tell law enforcement they have a weapon during a traffic stop unless directly asked.

As some amendments were added to the legislation, it now has to go back to the Senate for a final sign-off before heading to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine‘s desk.

If passed, Ohio would become the 22nd state to not require permits for concealed carry, State Sen. Terry Johnson (R-McDermott), who sponsored the bill, said.

Read more on the bill right here.