Ohio House passes bill allowing bars and restaurants to serve alcohol until 4 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Legislation allowing Ohio bars and restaurants to serve alcohol until 4 a.m. is making progress at the Statehouse.

According to HB 674, which just passed out of the House, those issued a “J permit” by the Division of Liquor Control would be allowed to extend their hours on Saturdays and Sundays. The cost for a permit is $100.

HB 674 passes the #OHHouse after @KentKSmith’s proposed amendment is tabled. — Ohio House Dems (@OHHouseDems) June 11, 2020

Under the proposal, liquor control could also issue a “K permit” allowing some establishments to sell alcohol 24-hours a day. However, residents in that community would need to take a vote for that to happen.

Current restrictions for liquor sales on Sunday would be lifted as well.

Supporters say the changes could greatly benefit businesses who’ve lost money during the coronavirus pandemic. They were previously only allowed to offer carry out and were just recently allowed to welcome customers back inside.

.@MaryLightbody: Urges support for HB 674, says bill would provide necessary support to bars and restaurants who have suffered significant losses during #COVID19



Dem amendments added in committee to HB 674 will help protect Ohioans. pic.twitter.com/pgb6vLuSK2 — Ohio House Dems (@OHHouseDems) June 11, 2020

The proposal also calls for protecting bars and restaurants from facing punishment for violating any COVID-19 related orders prior to June 1, 2020.

HB 674 now heads over to the Senate for review.