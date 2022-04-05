COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Two Ohio House Republicans introduced a bill Monday that would ban classroom instruction on gender identity, sexual orientation and critical race theory for certain grades.

Rep. Mike Loychik of Trumbull County and Jean Schmidt of the Cincinnati area are sponsoring the bill.

It has similar themes to a bill passed in Florida critics called “Don’t Say Gay.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed “Parental Rights in Education” into law last week.

The Ohio bill would prohibit teachers from using instructional materials that discuss gender identity or sexual orientation from kindergarten to 3rd grade.

For grades 4th through 12th, the bill says a teacher can use “developmentally appropriate” content for students.

The bill would also ban the teaching of critical race theory or what the bill calls “inherently racist” concepts to students.

Critical race theory is part of a scholarly movement that looks at U.S. history and modern society through a focus on the legacy of slavery, racism and discrimination.

The following would also be banned:

Intersectional theory

The 1619 Project

Diversity, equity and inclusion learning outcomes

Inherited racial guilty

If passed, a teacher or school administrator who was found to have violated the measure could have their license suspended.

It also directs the state education department to withhold funding from a district with any offenses.

Read the proposed bill in its entirety here.