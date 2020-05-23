1  of  5
Ohio high school graduate missing since last weekend found safe

Madison Bell has been missing since May 17. (CNN Photo)

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Madison Bell, the Ohio high school senior who went missing last Sunday, has been found safe.

Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera reported Saturday that Bell, 18, was located and is safe.

A nationwide search for the recent graduate began this week after Bell told her mother she was going to a tanning salon and never returned. Bell’s car was found at a local church with her keys and cell phone inside.

Volunteer search parties spent multiple days looking for her and a $15,000 reward was offered for her safe return.

Investigators on Friday said they were considering all angles or her disappearance including abduction and the possibility that Bell went missing of her own free will, and may not want to be found.

Sheriff Barrera says that when Bell was found she indicated to authorities she had wanted “to start a new life.”

Bell’s parents have been notified of her safety.

