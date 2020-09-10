Ohio high court says no to Kanye West’s ballot request

West filed an emergency lawsuit in August asking the high court to hear the case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Supreme Court sided with Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s decision to deny Kanye West a place on the November general election ballot.

West filed an emergency lawsuit in August asking the high court to hear the case. The filing came days after LaRose rejected nearly 15,000 signatures and other paperwork the rapper submitted in an attempt to run for president.

The court handed down its decision Thursday saying they agreed with LaRose in that West and his running mate Michelle Tidball made several errors in their petition to be included on the ballot.

According to court documents. West and Tidball did not file the original statement of candidacy that was copied to the approximately 1,400 part-petitions that were filed as part of the nominating petition. And a comparison of the originally signed statement of candidacy and the “circulated version” revealed multiple differences, in addition to the apparent mismatch of Tidball’s signatures, showing that the “circulated version” is not a copy of the “original.”

The court decided that for those reasons and other inconsistencies in the filing that LaRose did not abuse his discretion or clearly disregard law when he rejected West’s nominating petition.

