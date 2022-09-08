OHIO (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health Thursday encouraged residents to get vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 ahead of winter.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff gave an update on the current status of the virus along with variants during a press conference.

Ohio is still reporting around 25,000 cases per week. But he added that most did not get seriously ill.

Hospitalizations and deaths remain low. Vanderhoff said keeping the rate low depends on Ohioans getting their shots and boosters, especially if they are part of a vulnerable group, like the elderly.

ODH is also encouraging everyone to get their flu shots.