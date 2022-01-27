Ohio health leaders to outline school COVID-19 policy changes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) has issued new recommendations for contact tracing and COVID-19 policies for schools.

ODH is scheduled to hold a press conference on the changes and the state of COVID-19 in Ohio Thursday.

This week, ODH Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA, shared a memo with local health departments and K-12 superintendents.

The memo outlines new recommendations on contact tracing.

“The quick spread of the Omicron variant and its rapid clinical course have made universal contact tracing, case investigation and exposure notification impractical when combined with newly reduced timelines for quarantine and isolation,” said Vanderhoff.

The new recommendations focus on clusters of cases or outbreaks.

Vanderhoff will likely explain at Thursday’s press conference how that new model would be put into action.

The new recommendations also say schools will be required to report case data only weekly.

For the first week in a long time, hospital admissions are down in every age group, according to data from the Ohio Hospital Association.

OHA reports 5,004 are hospitalized with COVID-19.

The press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m.

FOX8.com will stream it live.