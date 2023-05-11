CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Health director will be hosting a press conference about COVID-19 on Thursday.

The press conference is set to be held at 11 a.m., according to a press release from ODH.

ODH Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA will be speaking, along with the Director of the Cleveland Department of Public Health, David Margolius, MD, according to the release.

While the topic of the press conference hasn’t been released, Thursday marks the formal end of the COVID-19 pandemic public health emergency.