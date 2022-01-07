LIVE: Ohio COVID cases increase 247% in 2 weeks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Health held a press conference Friday on the COVID case surge in Ohio.

ODH Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA, talked with Major General John C. Harris about the Ohio National Guard’s operations across the state.

The Ohio Hospital Association reports 6,540 are currently hospitalized in Ohio with COVID-19.

That’s 1 in 3 patients.

Admissions are up in every age group.

228 kids under 17 were admitted over the last week.

Live updates:

Scheduled to speak: Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA, Director, Ohio Department of Health

Major General John C. Harris, Jr., Adjutant General, Ohio National Guard

Andy Thomas, MD, Chief Clinical Officer, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

Robert Wyllie, MD, Chief Medical Operations Officer, Cleveland Clinic

“Our vaccines continue to offer remarkable protection against hospitalization and death.” – Dr. Vanderhoff

Inpatient hospitalizations have set new daily highs since Dec. 29, 2021

More than 1300 of 6500 people hospitalized in the state are in ICU

247% increase in COVID cases from 2 weeks ago in Ohio

Greater Cleveland area among the hardest hit in the state

Dr. Vanderhoff says it’s an “omicron tsunami”