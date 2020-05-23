Ohio Health Director signs orders to reopen gyms, pools and more

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton signed three orders on Friday as the state gradually opens from the coronavirus shutdown.

While the business opening dates and protocols were previously announced, her signature made the moves official.

Gyms, dance studios, fitness centers and pools can reopen in Ohio on May 26. On the same day, adult and youth baseball, softball and tennis can resume, as well as skills training for all sports. Bowling alleys, putt-putt golf courses and batting cases are also permitted to open.

As Ohioans head into the Memorial holiday weekend, Gov. Mike DeWine reminded residents how their actions can affect others around them.

“If you are not worried about yourself, you should worry about your mom, your dad, your grandparents. You should worry about strangers who somehow might get it from you,” DeWine said. “This is a case in your life, and it maybe the only time in your life, we hope, where literally what you do everyday and how you practice good common sense, keeping 6 feet away, wearing a mask, that is going to determine whether people live or die.”