Ohio Haunted House Restaurant opens with high demand; moves to online reservations only

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS (WJW) — The Haunted House Restaurant in Cleveland Heights says their newly opened restaurant is such a hit, they are only taking online reservations now.

The management team released this statement:

“We would like to thank everyone who has supported our newly opened restaurant and those who have traveled from near and far to experience The Haunted House Restaurant.

They said are only taking online reservations via Open Table, but want to ensure that their customer’s experiences are professional and memorable.

They added that like most everyone else in various industries, they are working hard to hire qualified and dedicated people to join their team by holding weekly open interviews to fill open positions.

For questions and/or feedback, please call (216) 862-5584.