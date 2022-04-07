CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – A popular restaurant themed around horror films is offering a special deal to the area’s first responders.

Every Thursday, first responders get 15% off on individual purchases at Haunted House Restaurant in Cleveland Heights.

To celebrate the release of the thriller film “Ambulance,” restaurant officials say the deal will extend to Friday, April 8.

It will continue to be available on Thursdays after that.

“The pandemic has impacted everyone, and we wanted to come up with a way to extend a special offer to all First Responders to celebrate and thank them for their bravery during these trying times,” said Andre Scott, partner at the Haunted House Restaurant.

The restaurant held its grand opening back in July.

The entrance of the restaurant is designed like a movie theater, with movie posters and overpriced candy. There’s a popcorn machine to add to the scent of the movies to the atmosphere.

As you move into the restaurant, there are giant murals depicting characters from “Beetlejuice,” “It,” “Jaws” and “Halloween.” Scary movies are playing on the TVs.

You can read more about the Haunted House Restaurant here.