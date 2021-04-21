Ohio gun laws: Democrats propose universal background checks and other new measures

Editor’s Note: The video above is a gun safety conference.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democrats in the Ohio House have unveiled several legislative gun control priorities.

The proposals include universal background checks for gun purchases and a so-called “red flag” law allowing the temporary removal of guns from individuals deemed a risk to themselves or others.

The measures introduced Monday face an uphill climb in a Republican-dominated legislature where lawmakers have pushed to ease many weapons restrictions.

Democratic Rep. Emilia Strong Sykes of Akron, the House Minority Leader, says the proposals would reduce gun violence and save lives.

She said shootings have increased in Ohio since the August 2019 mass shooting in Dayton that killed nine.