Ohio guardsman under investigation for white supremacist posts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says the FBI is investigating an Ohio National Guardsman.

The guardsman is one of 100 troops sent to help police protests in Washington, D.C., at the request of the Secretary of Defense.

Gov. DeWine says the guardsman expressed white supremacist ideology online.

“While I fully support everyone’s right to free speech guardsmen and women are sworn to protect all of us, regardless of race, ethnic background, or religion. Ohio National Guard members are in a position of trust and authority in times of crisis. And anyone who displays a malice towards specific groups of Americans has no place in the Ohio National Guard,” DeWine said in a press conference.

Gov. DeWine says the Ohio National Guard and the Ohio Department of Public Safety are cooperating with the FBI.

DeWine said the posts were made prior to the guardsman’s assignment in Washington, D.C.

Gov. DeWine says the guardsman has been suspended from all missions and will likely be removed from the Ohio National Guard after the FBI investigation.

“I have directed General Harris to work with our public safety director, Tom Stickrath, to set up a procedure so that occurrences like this cannot and do not occur in the future. The public must have faith in our Ohio National Guard,” DeWine said.

Major General John C. Harris, Jr. is a member of the Governor’s cabinet and is responsible for the command of the Ohio Army National Guard, Ohio Air National Guard, Ohio Military Reserve, and Ohio Naval Militia.

He’s been a member of the Ohio National Guard since 1981.

He released a statement over the weekend regarding racism in the ranks.

Tom Stickrath was appointed Director of Public Safety by Gov. DeWine.

“We must constantly be vigilant and we will be and we will set up a procedure to make sure that this does not happen again,” said DeWine.

