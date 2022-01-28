Ohio group gathers enough signatures in pot legalization effort

**Watch a past report, above**

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio secretary of state says a group seeking to legalize marijuana has gathered enough signatures to put the issue before state legislators.

The Republican-dominated Legislature will now have four months to act on the proposal.

If it does not, the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol can launch another petition drive to place a measure on the statewide ballot in November.

The group seeks to allow adults 21 and older in Ohio to buy and possess 2.5 ounces of marijuana and grow up to six plants per person or 12 plants per household.