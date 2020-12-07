Ohio governor urges Congress to pass new COVID-19 relief package

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says Congress needs to get another stimulus deal done.

Watch a portion of Gov. DeWine’s Friday press conference, above.

He released a statement Monday.

“I strongly urge Congress to pass a much-needed bipartisan COVID 19 relief package before leaving Washington for the holiday recess. We are grateful in Ohio for the significant federal assistance provided to date, but more relief is desperately needed to support the ongoing state and local government response to this pandemic and to help our citizens, businesses, health care providers, essential workers, and schools as we face the public health and economic challenges that remain.”

Congress is not currently considering direct payments to Americans.

The new bill is a $908 billion package expected to be released Monday.

It’s attached to a larger year-end spending bill needed to avert a government shutdown this coming weekend.

The proposal is expected to include the $300 per week in bonus federal unemployment payments and extend a freeze on evictions for people who cannot pay their rent and reauthorize the Paycheck Protection Program to give a second round of subsidies to businesses struggling through the pandemic.

“Many vital CARES Act programs have already run out, and more are set to expire before the end of the year. Ohio’s workers, families, small businesses and industries, health care professionals, schools, and children are struggling. Additional substantial aid is essential,” Gov. DeWine said.