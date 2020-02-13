Ohio governor to unveil bill aimed at cracking down on distracted driving

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is scheduled to unveil a new bill Thursday that aims to reduce distracted driving.

DeWine says distracted driving is just as bad as driving while drunk.

Currently, distracted driving — including texting, making calls or surfing the internet while driving — is considered a secondary offense for drivers over 18, meaning police must have another reason to pull someone over.

“Smart phones have turned a lot of people into really dumb drivers,” DeWine said at a news conference promoting safe driving over the holidays.

DeWine wants to upgrade distracted driving to a primary offense, meaning it should be reason enough to pull someone over in Ohio.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, traffic fatalities on Ohio roads have increased in five of the past six years, with provisional data showing that 2019 was the second-deadliest year of the past decade.

The use of smartphones while driving is believed to be a contributing factor in the increase of fatal crashes.

Dewine is scheduled to announce more details on the bill at 2 p.m.