Live video: Ohio Gov. DeWine provides update on coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will provide an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference at 2 p.m. Thursday. Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton and Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted are expected to speak as well.

The Ohio Department of Health said there were 40,004 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 total in the state with 2,490 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 429 cases, 33 deaths, 60 hospitalizations and 18 intensive care admissions were reported to the state health department.

DeWine’s last news conference was on Tuesday. He spent a large portion addressing his push for ongoing changes in policing after weeks of protests and calls for reform nationwide in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.