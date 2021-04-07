Ohio governor to announce broadband expansion project in East Cleveland

Editor’s Note: The video above is Gov. DeWine talking about getting high schoolers over 16 vaccinated.

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is scheduled to visit the East Cleveland City School District Wednesday morning.

The visit is expected to be an announcement regarding the launch of a broadband expansion project.

According to a press release, the project was developed through a public-private partnership promoted by BroadbandOhio.

BroadbandOhio was launched in March of 2020 to expand high-speed internet in underserved communities.

East Cleveland was one of several school districts in Ohio whose families were challenged by working from home due to a lack of internet and other resources.

PCs for People will also be on hand.

The group refurbishes donated electronics for low-income people and communities.

The event at Mayfield Elementary School is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.