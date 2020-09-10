Ohio governor orders flags lowered for 9/11

395085 01: Pedestrians near “ground zero” view photos September 28, 2001 of police and fire personnel missing since the World Trade Center attack September 11 in New York City. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Flags across the state of Ohio will be lowered in remembrance of those killed on September 11, 2001.

When terrorists hijacked commercial airliners on that day, 2,750 people were killed in New York.

184 people died at the Pentagon, and 40 people died in Pennsylvania.

Gov. Mike DeWine says all U.S. and Ohio flags should be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state.

The order is in effect from sunrise to sunset.

Gov. DeWine is also asking Ohioans to observe a moment of silence beginning at 8:46 a.m.

That’s the time American Airlines Flight 11 hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center.