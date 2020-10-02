Ohio governor offers ‘prayers and best wishes’ to President Trump and first lady after positive coronavirus tests

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has issued a statement about the president’s positive coronavirus test.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive overnight, according to a statement from the president and the president’s physician.

“Fran and I join our fellow Ohioans in praying for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after they announced early today that they have both tested positive for COVID-19. Along with millions of others, we extend our prayers and best wishes to the President and First Lady during this time for a speedy recovery and for their good health.” Gov. Mike DeWine

Gov. DeWine received a false positive coronavirus test while on his way to meet the president in August.

The second and third tests revealed the governor had not contracted the virus.