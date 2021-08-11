Ohio governor names new director of health department

Editor’s Note: The video above is from a previous press conference with Dr. Vanderhoff.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that Bruce Vanderhoff, M.D., will be the state’s next Director of the Ohio Department of Health.

He replaces Stephanie McCloud who has served in the position since November.

She will return to her previous role as Administrator of the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.

Dr. Vanderhoff had been serving as the chief medical officer.

Bruce T. Vanderhoff, M.D.

“I am pleased that Dr. Vanderhoff has agreed to serve as Director of the Ohio Department of Health. His medical and organizational expertise will help the department as we move forward and continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic,” Governor DeWine said in a press release.

Both positions require confirmation by the Ohio Senate.

Dr. Amy Acton led the initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Ohio.

She resigned in June of 2020 amid protests outside her home and a growing list of lawsuits from companies over the coronavirus shutdown.