Ohio Governor holds first public event since COVID-19 exposure

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is attending his first public event in Cleveland after canceling several appearances due to his COVID-19 exposure.

The governor’s office announced last Wednesday that Governor DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine had been exposed to two staff members who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Both the governor and first lady are vaccinated and have received their boosters.

They tested negative and did not show any symptoms.

They canceled all events through Sunday as a precaution.

The governor will be at the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve and Cleveland Clinic Monday with Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef to update the progress of the Cleveland Innovation District.

The program was launched in January of 2021.

Big news today for Cleveland ➡ The state of Ohio, through @OhioDevelopment and @JobsOhio, along with @ClevelandClinic, are investing $565 million in a new Cleveland Innovation District. A big portion will go to the Clinic’s new Global Center for Pathogen Research & Human Health. pic.twitter.com/fP3XO4AyxI — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) January 25, 2021

It is a $565 million investment the governor’s office says will create 20,000 jobs in 10 years.

The bulk of that funding is going to Cleveland Clinic’s new Global Center for Pathogen Research and Human Health.

At the time of the announcement, a timeline for the construction of the center had not been announced.

It is expected to eventually be adjacent to the Cleveland Clinic campus.

FOX 8 will update you on the announcement.