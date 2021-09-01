Ohio governor encourages residents to carry Narcan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is encouraging residents to carry naloxone.

Naloxone is a medicine that can reverse an opioid overdose by attaching to opioid receptors and blocking their effect.

Narcan is a brand name for naloxone.

Naloxone can come in a nasal spray or an injection.

“Please consider carrying naloxone for a close loved one or someone you don’t even know – it could save a life,” Governor DeWine said on “Ohio Overdose Awareness Day” Tuesday.

“Medical professionals have safely used it for nearly 40 years, but you don’t need to be a medical professional to carry or use it.”

Most pharmacies have it available without a prescription.

You can also look for free resources near you here.