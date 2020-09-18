Ohio governor continues push to get U.S. Space Command headquarters in Dayton

Editor’s Note: The video above is from Gov. DeWine’s Thursday press conference.

DAYTON, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine sent a letter to President Donald Trump Thursday, pitching the Dayton-area for U.S. Space Command Headquarters.

The governor had previously written to the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force, saying Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) is the ideal location.

The Department of the Air Force and the Office of the Secretary of Defense announced in May that it would accept nominations for the headquarters’ location based on specific criteria.

WPAFB and the Dayton region meet all of the screening requirements, according to the governor’s office.

In his letter to the President, DeWine thanked Trump for reigniting ” the aviation and space fire that burns so bright in Ohio.”

He continued, “We are proud that Ohio is the birthplace, home, and future of aerospace.”

The governor went on to talk about the Air Force Research Laboratory, the National Air and Space Intelligence Center, the Air Force Institute of Technology, and the Air Force Materiel Command. He also highlighted the NASA Glenn Research Center and NASA Plum Brook Station, as well as the Battelle Memorial Institute.

“Ohio led this nation into the ‘air age’ of the early 20th Century, and we have every desire to lead us into the “aerospace age” of the 21st Century!” he closed.

Read full letter here

If selected, the new headquarters could bring up to 1,400 personnel to Ohio.

United States Space Command is temporarily headquartered in Colorado.

Click here to read more about USSPACECOM’s mission.