COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Gov. Mike DeWine is holding a media briefing Friday morning to discuss the latest developments on the train derailment in East Palestine that occurred two weeks ago.

DeWine will be joined by Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff and Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services Director Lori Criss.

On Feb. 3, 50 cars on a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed in East Palestine. Among the cars were 10 carrying hazardous materials. This led DeWine to issue an evacuation order for people living nearby in preparation for a chemical release.

Two weeks later, the cleanup continues as contaminated soil and liquid were still being removed from the area.

Recently, DeWine said he learned from the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio that the train was not considered a highly hazardous train, which meant there was no requirement to notify residents the train was coming through. He criticized this classification, calling it “absurd” and has asked Congress to look into the matter. He also said he talked to President Joe Biden, who authorized federal support if needed.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, an estimated 3,500 fish from 12 species have died nearby. An official with ODNR said there is no evidence of non-aquatic animals suffering due to the effects of the derailment.

Regarding chemical concerns, an official with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency said there has been no detections of vinyl chloride or other hazardous chemicals in the waterways. A chemical plume is moving down the Ohio River, but the Ohio EPA assures it does not pose threat to drinking water systems.