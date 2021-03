COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic during a news conference at 2 p.m. Thursday.

The Ohio Department of Health will also release the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state at that time.

The news conference comes one day after the Ohio General Assembly overrode DeWine’s veto of Senate Bill 22. The legislation limits the power of the governor and health department to issue orders in times of emergency.