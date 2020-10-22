Live video: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine holds coronavirus news conference

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will hold a news conference on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic at 2 p.m. Thursday.

The Ohio Department of Health said there have been 190,430 total confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, and 5,161 deaths. It’s presumed that 155,181 have recovered.

In the last 24 hours, 2,425 cases, 12 deaths, 159 hospitalizations and 25 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department. The 24-hour increase in cases tops Wednesday’s record-setting number of 2,366.

Coronavirus banner

The latest headlines from FOX8.com:

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral