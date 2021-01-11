Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine orders flags be flown at half staff to honor Capitol officers, all law enforcement

OHIO (WJW) — Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half staff in honor of the Capitol officers who died following Wednesday’s riots along with all law enforcement across the country.
The flags must be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Ohio until sunset on Jan. 13.
United States Capitol Police officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood died after last week’s riots.
Also killed was protester Ashli Babbitt, 35, who was shot to death by an unidentified officer. Three others died of suspected medical emergencies during the riots.
Protesters attended a rally by President Trump near the White House Wednesday before heading to Capitol Hill, where lawmakers were scheduled to confirm Joe Biden’s presidential victory. The mob swiftly broke through police barriers, smashed windows and paraded through the halls, sending lawmakers into hiding.
It has led lawmakers to demand a review of operations and an FBI briefing over what they called a “terrorist attack.” Several arrests have been made.
