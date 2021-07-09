Ohio Gov. DeWine vetoes fireworks bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a bill that would legalize commercial-grade fireworks.

Senate Bill 113 would have allowed residents to set off fireworks on certain holidays, ending a decades-long ban.

“SB 113 would be a dramatic change in Ohio law, which would make Ohio one of the least restrictive states in regard to fireworks laws,” DeWine said in a statement on Friday. “For these reasons, this veto is in the public interest.”

The following holidays were included in SB 113:

New Year’s Day

Chinese New Year

Cinco de Mayo

Memorial Day weekend

Juneteenth

July 3, 4, and 5, and the Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays preceding and following

Labor Day weekend

Diwali

New Year’s Eve

Any other legal holiday

The governor also cited provisions that would allow fireworks stores double in size without any addition safety features.

“Since the Scottown, Ohio, fireworks store tragedy in 1996, there have been two major studies, one by Battelle Labs in 2000 and another study by Southwest Research Institute in 2008 to help find better ways to build and operate fireworks stores. SB 113 does not require compliance with the safety measures outlined in these studies but nevertheless doubles the square footage of stores that are selling these devices to the public,” he said.