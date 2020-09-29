Ohio Gov. DeWine to sign bill preventing cities from banning plastic bags

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine plans to sign a bill that would prevent cities in the state from banning plastic bags.

DeWine’s press secretary confirmed the news to FOX 8 on Tuesday. It’s reportedly due to COVID-19 and reducing the chance of spreading the virus.

It’s not yet known when Gov. DeWine may sign the bill.

In April, Cuyahoga County delayed its plastic bag enforcement due to the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, the county said the delay was to help businesses during this difficult time while “knowing that residents and shoppers are doing all they can to get in and out of stores as quickly as possible to limit the spread of the virus.”

**Watch our past report on the ban, below**

Read more headlines on FOX8.com, below: