Live video: Ohio Gov. DeWine holds news conference on coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will provide an update on coronavirus at 2 p.m. Tuesday. He will be joined by Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.

The governor started by talking about K-12 schools. DeWine said the date to start school rests solely with the local school boards.

“We fully intend to have school in the fall,” DeWine said.

Health care providers can resume all procedures and surgeries that were previously delayed. They must maintain adequate inventories of personal protective equipment, supplies, equipment, and medicine; and create a plan for conservation and monitoring use of PPE, other supplies, and equipment, that could include decontamination and reuse.

DeWine shifted to the protests surrounding the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. He was joined via video by Ohio State Highway Patrol Col. Richard Fambro about blocking highways in some cities following this weekend’s demonstrations, then Ohio National Guard General John Harris.

Harris said 100 members were sent to Washington D.C. at the request of the U.S. Secretary of Defense. He emphasized the guard is not in Columbus and Cleveland to take over, they are assisting local law enforcement at the request of those mayors.

“We do nothing, but use minimum force necessary to complete the mission,” Harris said. “But most importantly we conduct our mission with dignity and respect.”

The Ohio Department of Health said there were 36,350 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state with 2,258 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 471 cases, 51 deaths, 63 hospitalizations and 13 intensive care admissions were reported to the state health department.

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 5,996

Cuyahoga: 4,581

Hamilton: 2,721

Marion: 2,674

Lucas: 2,282

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Franklin: 279

Lucas: 252

Cuyahoga: 245

Mahoning: 186

Summit: 180