COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton will provide an update on the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference at 2 p.m. on Friday.

As of Thursday, there were 5,512 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. The Ohio Department of Health said there were 1,612 hospitalizations and 213 deaths.