Ohio Gov. DeWine pushes for anti-violence bill one year after Dayton mass shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine renewed his calls to the state legislature to pass his Strong Ohio bill one year after the shooting in Dayton that left nine people dead. He started his news conference on the coronavirus pandemic by remembering the victims with a moment of silence.

In the early-morning hours of Aug. 4, 2019, a gunman opened fire in Dayton’s popular Oregon District, killing nine and wounding 17 others before he was fatally shot by police.

On Tuesday, the governor touted additional safety resources to schools and churches. He also said the warrant task force has increased the number of arrest warrants entered into the national warrant database by more than 900 percent since March 2019.

The Strong Ohio bill was introduced in October. DeWine called it a reasonable and aggressive package aimed to protect people from gun violence while protecting rights of law-abiding citizens.

“We must not let the deaths of these nine people be forgotten, nor can we continue to ignore the fact that we have a generation of young, predominately African-American men, who are being murdered on the streets of our cities on a daily basis,” DeWine said. “We cannot continue to let this bill languish while people continue to die. Doing nothing is not an option.”

The proposed legislation includes safety protection orders, thorough background checks, new state background checks and greater penalties for gun crimes.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: