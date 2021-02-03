Ohio Gov. DeWine proposes $10 million for police body cameras

(Watch Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine discuss the state budget in the video player above)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Hundreds of law enforcement agencies in Ohio will be able to buy body-worn cameras through a $10 million grant Gov. Mike DeWine proposed in his budget.

DeWine said Wednesday that just over 180 of the state’s about 900 law enforcement agencies both have body cameras for officers and are following the standards set by a state advisory board.

#OHBudget Body Camera Proposal: This map shows agencies that have body cameras 𝗮𝗻𝗱 are certified in Ohio's minimum standards. We estimate that up to two-thirds of law enforcement agencies statewide – mostly Ohio’s smaller jurisdictions – do not have body camera equipment. pic.twitter.com/JZQQfPnGu6 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 3, 2021

The governor says the cost of the camera technology, storing the footage it produces and even hiring personnel to fill public records request for it is expensive for midsize and rural police departments and sheriff’s offices.