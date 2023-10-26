*Attached video: Previous coverage on the Lewiston, Maine, shooting.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered U.S. and state flags in Ohio to be flown at half-staff at all public buildings and grounds.

It’s in accordance with an order from President Joe Biden, in remembrance of the victims of the shooting in Lewiston, Maine.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills said 18 people were killed and 13 were injured in shootings on Wednesday evening.

A man shot and killed the victims at a bowling alley and restaurant in Lewiston and then fled into the night, sparking a massive search by hundreds of officers while frightened residents stayed locked in their homes Thursday under a shelter-in-place advisory, The Associated Press reported.

Flags are ordered to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Monday, Oct. 30.