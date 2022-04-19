COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Tuesday he is joining a group of 25 other governors to form the “American Governors’ Border Strike Force.”

The group’s purpose is to, “Target dangerous transnational criminal organizations that are flooding local communities with drugs.”

“Our states are partnering together to create the American Governors’ Border Strike Force to disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal organizations by increasing collaboration, improving intelligence, investing in analysis, combating human smuggling, and stopping drug flow in our states,” DeWine said, in a news release.

(Read the full description of the strike force below.)

While the strike force is aimed at security along the country’s southern border, just two of the states share a border with Mexico. Joining Ohio are Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.