Ohio Gov. DeWine gives update on $300 in federal unemployment aid

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine gave an update during Tuesday’s coronavirus press conference on when people may expect to start receiving $300 in federal unemployment aid.

Earlier this month, Ohio accepted the plan for unemployment aid, after the $600 a week in federal pandemic aid expired, with Congress not able to agree to an extension. Ohio recipients will still receive regular state unemployment benefits under the plan.

Gov. DeWine was asked about the new federal benefit during the question and answer portion of the COVID-19 press conference. He said, “I know people are suffering … My team tells me, assuming things are approved in a timely manner… we’re talking about the first checks going out in mid-September to late-September. Those would be retroactive — the first check would be until that point in time.”

DeWine said he has made it clear to his team to get the checks out as quickly as possible. “People are hurting and people need it,” he said.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

FOLLOW THE LATEST HEADLINES ON FOX8.COM, BELOW: