Ohio Gov. DeWine features missing teen Madison Bell during coronavirus news conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine used his coronavirus news conference on Thursday to call attention to missing teen Madison Bell.
The 18-year-old was last seen in the Greenfield area on May 17 when she told her mother she was going to a tanning salon, according to the Highland County Sheriff’s Office. Her mother found her car at a local church. Her keys and her cell phone were inside.
“I want everybody to take a look,” DeWine said while showing Madison’s photo. “Anyone with information or may have seen her please, please, please call the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.”
The FBI and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting in search efforts.
Madison, or Maddie, is 5 foot 6 and 125 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and a tattoo of a cross on her neck.
There is a $15,000 reward for information leading to her safe return. Those with tips are urged to call the sheriff’s office at 937-393-1421.
