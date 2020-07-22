Ohio Gov. DeWine doesn’t support repealing House Bill 6 after bribery probe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he does not support repealing House Bill 6 following a federal investigation into bribery.

On Tuesday, Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four others were arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit racketeering. Federal investigators said they were involved in the plan to pass the $1.5 billion bailout of FirstEnergy Solutions’ Perry and Davis-Bessie nuclear power plants in exchange for $61 million.

While DeWine said it was a disgusting story and a sad day for Ohio, it does not impact where he stands on policy. He said he considered jobs and the state’s ability to produce non-carbon generating energy, saying he believes the two nuclear power plants would have shut down without the bill.

Those sentiments were echoed by Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, who mentioned his longtime involvement in the state’s energy policy.

“Ohio needs zero-carbon energy to hit our targeted goals for carbon reduction,” Husted said. “In the near term, nuclear is the only large-scale way to do that. We hope over time we will have more wind, solar, conservation options, better battery technology that will enable us to do this.”

DeWine said he had no suspicion of illegal activity and had no contact with the investigation.

“We don’t have any involvement in this. We didn’t know anything about this instigation. We were as surprised as everyone was yesterday morning,” the governor said during his news conference on coronavirus on Wednesday.

DeWine called for Householder to resign and said he doesn’t see how the speaker can function in his role while being charged with serious crimes.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: