Ohio Gov. DeWine discusses shooting of Cleveland infant during push for gun reform

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine continued to push for gun reform in the state during his coronavirus news conference on Tuesday.

Weeks ago, the governor started highlighting gun violence across the state while asking the Ohio General Assembly to pass the Strong Ohio Bill.

The bill was introduced in the state general assembly last October. It includes safety protection orders, thorough background checks, new state background checks and greater penalties for gun crimes. A key component is increasing the penalty for those who are found with a gun while legally prohibited from possessing a firearm, a charge referred to as having weapons under disability.

“It was another tragic week in our state with at least 16 more people killed in Ohio as a result of gun violence. An additional 20 other people were shot, including a baby in a stroller. It happened in Cleveland,” DeWine said on Tuesday. “It’s just absolutely senseless. This infant has been on this earth for just a few months and is already the victim of gun violence.”

The shooting on Cumberland Road Friday left the 5-month-old and an 18-year-old injured.

DeWine also mentioned a shooting in Fowler and the murder of an Ohio State student.

“We must strengthen Ohio’s laws as they related to convicted felons. This is not hard. What we’re simply saying is let’s model Ohio’s law after the federal laws. So if someone is convicted of a violent offense in Ohio, they already loose their right to have a gun. What our bill would simply say is that judge, after that person’s been found guilty, if they’re found guilty… the judge could impose a very heavy sentence,” DeWine said.

