Ohio Gov. DeWine calls for House Speaker Householder to resign amid bribery probe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine called for the resignation of Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, amid allegations he was involved in a $61 million bribery scheme.

Householder is charged with conspiracy to commit racketeering and faces up to 20 years in prison along with an up to $250,000 fine. Four others are also charged.

DeWine released the following statement:

Because of the nature of these charges, it will be impossible for Speaker Householder to effectively lead the Ohio House of Representatives; therefore, I am calling on Speaker Householder to resign immediately. This is a sad day for Ohio. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 21, 2020

“I am deeply concerned about the allegations of wrongdoing in the criminal complaint issued today by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Every American has the presumption of innocence until proven guilty. Because of the nature of these charges, it will be impossible for Speaker Householder to effectively lead the Ohio House of Representatives; therefore, I am calling on Speaker Householder to resign immediately.

“This is a sad day for Ohio.”

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio David DeVillers said there is no evidence that DeWine’s office was involved in the criminal enterprise.

