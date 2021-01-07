Ohio Gov. DeWine: Breach of US Capitol an ’embarrassment’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine called the occupation of the U.S. Capitol an “embarrassment.”

The Republican governor says the halting of the count of Electoral College votes by a “violent mob” is not acceptable in a nation of laws. DeWine said Wednesday the actions in Washington are an affront to the Constitution and “everything we hold dear.”

The stopping of the count of the Electoral College votes has occurred because the security of the U.S. Capitol has been breached by a violent mob. As a nation of laws, this is simply not acceptable. Lawlessness is not acceptable. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) January 6, 2021

DeWine is a former U.S. congressman and U.S. senator. DeWine says peaceful demonstrations are a First Amendment exercise, but stopping the constitutional process of electing a president is not.

