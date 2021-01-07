Ohio Gov. DeWine: Breach of US Capitol an ’embarrassment’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine called the occupation of the U.S. Capitol an “embarrassment.”
The Republican governor says the halting of the count of Electoral College votes by a “violent mob” is not acceptable in a nation of laws. DeWine said Wednesday the actions in Washington are an affront to the Constitution and “everything we hold dear.”
DeWine is a former U.S. congressman and U.S. senator. DeWine says peaceful demonstrations are a First Amendment exercise, but stopping the constitutional process of electing a president is not.
