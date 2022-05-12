COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine blamed President Joe Biden for the high gas prices in a tweet on Thursday.

The national average for a gallon of gas on Thursday is $4.41, according to AAA. It’s up more than 20 cents from a month ago and more than a $1.30 from a year ago. Prices in Ohio range from $4.23 to $4.41 a gallon.

“Gas prices are at an all-time high. While Jon Husted and I have worked to keep pipelines open, President Biden and his Administration have restricted pipelines, driving up gas prices and hurting Ohioans,” DeWine said.

DeWine, a Republican, is running for reelection against Democrat and former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley.

Gas prices spiked in March in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, then decreased slightly. GasBuddy noted prices surged again over the last few weeks as the European Union pushed for sanctions on Russian oil.

“Russia’s oil increasingly remains out of the market, crimping supply while demand rebounds ahead of the summer driving season,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, on Tuesday. “There’s little, if any, good news about fuel prices heading into summer, and the problem could become worse should we see an above average hurricane season, which could knock out refinery capacity at a time we badly need it as refined product inventories continue to plummet.