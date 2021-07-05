Ohio Gov. DeWine approves troopers to Texas to help with border

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine approved a request from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to send Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers to aid at the Mexican border.

Fourteen troopers and supervisors will go to Texas later this week to help local law enforcement with border surveillance, according to the governor’s office. They will not make arrests during the two-week assignment.

On Friday, DeWine approved 185 members of the Ohio National Guard to the Southwest border. That was at the request of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the National Guard Bureau.

They join 115 members who were already sent to the area and remain on active duty.