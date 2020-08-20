Ohio Gov. DeWine addresses gun violence, murder of 8-year-old in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine discussed a wave of gun violence in the state during his news conference on coronavirus on Thursday.

He said 56 people were shot and 17 killed across Ohio between Aug. 14 and Aug. 20. He noted these were just the cases his team found in the news.

“Seventeen sons, fathers, daughters, brothers, sisters who are now gone forever to their families. Seventeen families who will carry the weight of their losses for the rest of their lives,” DeWine said.

He specifically pointed out the murder of 8-year-old MiKayla Pickett. The little girl was at a birthday at a home on Roselle Avenue in Akron Friday night when she was shot and killed.

“She and her family are robbed of the incredible joys that life has to offer. Just absolutely unbelievable,” DeWine said.

The governor used the opportunity to push for legislation pending in the Ohio General Assembly. He said it would increase the penalty for knowingly providing a gun to a minor or those prohibiting from owning a firearm.

There is $7,500 in reward money available for tips leading to the arrest of the person responsible for MiKayla’s murder.

Anyone with information should call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip, or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous. You can contact ATF at 1-88-ATF-TIPS. People can also email ATFTips@atf.gov or contact ATF through its website.

