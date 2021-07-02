Ohio Gov. DeWine activates more National Guard members to Southwest Border

(Watch our coverage of the Ohio National Guard’s with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank in the video player above)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine approved a request from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the National Guard Bureau to activate more members of the Ohio National Guard to the Southwest Border.

The 185 members will provide non-law enforcement support to the U.S. Custom and Border Protection, according to the governor’s office. Previously, 115 members of the Ohio National Guard were sent to the area and they remain on active duty.

The U.S.-Mexico Border is dealing with an influx of migrants. Last month, Texas Gov. Greg Abbot and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey sent a letter to other governors asking for help and criticizing the Biden Administration.

“Given the staggering amount of violations now occurring in Texas and Arizona, additional manpower is needed from any State that can spare it. With your help, we can apprehend more of these perpetrators of federal crimes, before they can cause problems in your State,” they wrote.

On Tuesday, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced she planned to send National Guard troops to Texas.