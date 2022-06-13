COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine could sign into law Monday a bill that would lessen training requirements for educators.

He’s scheduled to provide an update on House Bill 99 at 10 a.m. at the Ohio Department of Public Safety with Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and two Republican lawmakers, Rep. Thomas Hall (R-Madison Township) and Sen. Frank Hoagland (R-Mingo Junction).

Rep. Thomas was the bill’s sponsor. Previously, the training required up to 750 hours.

“At the end of the day, what we are talking about here is empowering our local schools to make the best decision for their students and educators so that our children feel safe and are safe in Ohio schools,” Hall said. “We have worked tirelessly on this bill to do our part in protecting our schools and our communities.”

In an event Sunday, Gov. DeWine said he would be signing the bill Monday.

“I will talk about the bill I will sign tomorrow, which really kind of restores the school’s ability to — if they want to, it’s their choice — but to have a teacher have a gun. Up until the Supreme Court decision a year ago in Ohio, the decision was you could arm a teacher if you wanted to,” he said.

The bill would allow school boards to decide whether they would have teachers armed.

Shari Obrenski, president of the Cleveland Teachers Union, said members voiced serious concern about the bill.

“I’ve had some of my members say, if they were to allow guns into our schools, they would leave the profession,” said Obrenski. “They would pack it up and call it a day. We are asked to do so much. Now to ask us to be the police professionals in all of this is a bridge too far.”

FOX8.com will stream the event at 10 a.m.