Ohio GOP censures Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, other Republicans who voted to impeach Trump

In this image from video, Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio, speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, April 23, 2020. (House Television via AP)

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Republican Party’s Central Committee has voted to censure U.S. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, of Cleveland, and nine other GOP congressional members who voted in February to impeach former President Donald Trump.

The vote Friday rounds out similar votes to rebuke or censure seven other Republican impeachment-supporting representatives by state or local parties.

Efforts to censure the other two failed. Former Republican Chair Jane Timken faces criticism from rivals in the GOP primary for U.S. Senate for initially defending and not rebuking Gonzalez. Timken has since called for his resignation and touted her loyalty to Trump.

